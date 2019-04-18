Russian c.bank still plans to lower its key rate in 2019

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank plans to lower its key rate in 2019, but still considers current inflationary expectations to be high, its monetary policy chief said on Thursday, a week before the central bank’s rate-setting meeting.

Speaking ahead of a week of silence before the April 26 meeting, the central bank’s Alexei Zabotkin said inflation in Russia has slowed thanks to a stronger rouble and the government decision to limit the rise of petrol prices.

The rate currently stands at 7.75 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)