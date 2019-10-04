Russian c.bank will look at budget spending when taking key rate decision

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will take a close look at budget spending when deciding on interest rates, its First Deputy Chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

The central bank expects the finance ministry to increase budget spending in the second part of the year, which could potentially speed up inflation.

The central bank cut its key interest rate to 7% in early September and said another rate cut was possible at one of the next three board meetings. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet)