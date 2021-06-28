Russian central bank says it could raise rates by 25-100 bps in July

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will consider raising interest rates by between 25 and 100 basis points at its next rate-setting meeting on July 23, amid high inflation, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Nabiullina said monetary policy was the main tool to curb inflation, which has accelerated sharply above the bank’s 4% target this year. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)