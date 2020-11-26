Russian central bank says will carefully choose when and how to use room for rate cut

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will carefully choose when and how to use room for a rate cut, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Thursday, less than a month before its next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 18.

A Reuters poll of analysts conducted in late October predicted the central bank would hold its key rate at a record low 4.25% next month, while the International Monetary Fund urged Russia to consider cutting rates further. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)