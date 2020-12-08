Russia's c.bank governor: too early to say what rate decision next week will be

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said it is too early to say what decision the bank will make on interest rates at its meeting next Friday, with factors behind a recent inflation acceleration in need of analysis.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Nabiullina said the effects of previous cuts, which took the key rate to a record low of 4.25%, were now being felt. This trend would continue into next year, she said.

A Reuters poll of analysts conducted in late November predicted the central bank would keep rates on hold at the Dec. 18 rate-setting meeting. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Catherine Evans)