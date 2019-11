MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will consider cutting the country’s key interest rate further at its December policy meeting, Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank’s governor, said on Wednesday.

Nabiullina also said the central bank could revise the neutral rate range at some point from the current 6-7% but needed to gather more data before doing so. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)