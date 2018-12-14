HIGHLIGHTS-Quotes from Russian central bank chief news conference

(Updates with new quotes)

MOSCOW, Dec. 14 (Reuters) - The following are highlights from Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina’s news conference following the bank’s interest rate decision:

ON RATE OUTLOOK

“The main argument in favour of maintaining the key rate is the trend for domestic demand. The tempo at which it is increasing remains moderate and it does not create inflationary risks.... But there are more arguments for raising the key rate. What arguments are these? They are linked to internal and external factors.”

“Traditionally a cycle of raising rates or a cycle of tightening rates is linked to having to cool overheating demand. That’s not the situation we have. We are acting proactively, reacting to the inflationary risks that we see and the likelihood of whose realisation has risen. And for the future we are considering various options for our actions, depending on the situation.”

ON INFLATION

“In terms of internal factors there is continued uncertainty with regard to how prices will react to the increase in VAT, how the weakening of the rouble which has happened this year will impact inflation, to what extent will all of that impact on inflation expectations ... Our base scenario is that the contribution to the increase (of inflation) will be one percentage point.”

“We do indeed see March-April as the possible peak for inflation, primarily in connection with the increase in VAT. And at the peak we view the main scenario as being more than 5.5 (percent), possibly six, more of less.”

“As for the effect on inflation of the weakening in the rouble rate that we saw in 2018, we calculated, according to our assessment the effect in annual terms will be around 0.9 percent.”

ON EXTERNAL FACTORS

“With regards to what has changed compared to September, there have indeed been certain changes on the oil market, you have all seen that, and the situation in developing markets. On the one hand, it seems that, on the contrary, markets have calmed down because they expect a lower pace of the normalisation of monetary policy in the United States. But nevertheless, these expectations are a reaction to, among other things, the lowering of forecasts for the world economy. That is a significant factor, and, I want to underline again, a significant risk for emerging markets.”

OIL PRICE FORECAST

“We see a risk of a reduction in oil prices linked to the factors of demand and supply. Demand is linked to the trend in the world economy and we see, by the way, how forecasts for the growth in the global economy are being reduced. And the other important factor is the growth of shale production in the United States, which has surpassed many peoples’ expectations. The OPEC+ agreement will allow for the limiting of those risks, but it does not eliminate them. Therefore we have somewhat reduced our forecast for oil prices.”

ON RESUMING FX PURCHASES FOR STATE RESERVES

“In our forecast we did, without question, take into account the resumption of purchases. But that was not the main factor when we were taking our decision..... As for the postponed purchases, we will definitely take that decision after the resumption of regular purchases, after Jan. 15. For now, we cannot say when. We will have to see how the situation is developing and assess how the resumption of our regular purchases is influencing the market. Although right now we believe that this influence will not be sizable.”

ON FOREX REPO “From the point of view of forex refinancing, that instrument is always there, if we have need of it. But now we do not see a need for it. The situation with forex liquidity is absolutely normal and we see no signs of an increase in demand in the near future. But we do have that instrument. If there is such a need, it will be activated.”

ON PROMSVYAZBANK

“We are discussing that subject together with VEB. It is true that VEB came up with the proposal of transferring Svyazbank to Promsvyazbank. We are discussing the details of this process.”

ON SANCTIONS

“As regards to sanction risks, geo-political risks, we of course take this into account as one of the significant factors when forecasting economic growth and economic development. But I want to say that, as a whole, the economy is adapting to these sanctions. And we see that the pace of growth now is close to potential. Therefore yes, we of course take into account that factor, you cannot not take it into account, but it has a limited impact.”

ON STATE PRESENCE IN BANKING SECTOR

“As for the trend towards the “statisation” of the banking system, many people link this trend with the decision that we took to bail out major banks. It is true that there has been a temporary increase in the share of state banks, although overall that was already fairly high from the outset. I can only repeat our desire, our policy, which is that as soon as we are ready, as quickly as possible, we will take these banks out of bailout and onto the market. It is in our interests that private banks should develop actively, private, state-run, big and small. The main thing is that they should be financially robust.”

“We supported the initiative of (state anti-monopoly watchdog) FAS to limit the rights of state banks to acquire private banks”

ON US-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE

“As for the economic relations between the United States and China, and the risk of trade wars, that is a significant risk for the global economy, of course. Therefore we hope that this truce which was brokered will be lasting, but there are risks nonetheless. And we take into account the risks for the pace of growth of the world economy in our forecast.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Andrey Ostroukh, Elena Fabrichnaya, Polina Nikolskaya and Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Christian Lowe)