HIGHLIGHTS-Quotes from Russian central bank chief's news conference

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The following are highlights from Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina’s news conference following the bank’s interest rate decision:

ON KEY RATE DECISION “Today, the board of directors.... took the decision to keep the key rate unchanged... There are grounds to believe that the decisions to increase the rate last year were enough.”

ON INFLATION “We expect to see year-end 2019 inflation at a lower rate - at between 4.7 percent to 5.2 percent. We had earlier forecasted 5.5 percent.”

“Monthly price increase rates are already slowing down. Annual inflation will peak in March-April... Value added tax (VAT) has added 0.6-0.7 percentage points to annual inflation.”

“The bulk of the VAT increase has already been priced in... We do not rule out that delayed effects of the VAT increase could appear in the coming months.”

ON INFLATIONARY EXPECTATIONS “The dynamics of inflationary expectations - from the population and business - showed last year that they (the expectations) remain unanchored... The increase in consumer demand does not create pressure on prices.”

“Deposit rates have slightly increased.... OFZ yields have come down which was due to improved conditions on global financial markets... Taking into account the factors I have talked about, we have lowered our year-end inflation forecast.”

ON GEOPOLITICAL RISKS

“We should still evaluate external factors very carefully. Risks related to geopolitical factors remain high... In such conditions, investor mood can change quickly which will have an effect on OFZ yields and the currency rate.”

ON OIL PRICES

“We have adjusted average oil price level for this year taking into account its actual dynamics at the start of the year... Our oil price forecast for 2020-2021 has not changed.”

ON ECONOMY

“We maintain our view on economic growth... the economy (growth) is close to its potential and its growth does not create additional inflationary pressure.”

ON KEY RATE OUTLOOK

“If the situation continues to develop according to our base scenario, it will give us an opportunity to consider switching to the key rate cut earlier than we forecast in December 2018...”

“We do not exclude this may happen (a key rate cut) in 2019... We are not ready to provide more specific information about when this may happen.”

“At today’s board meeting, we were actually considering only one option - maintaining the key rate.”

ON SOVEREIGN EUROBOND PLACEMENT

"This was truly a successful placement... But regarding (the possibility of) a placement in yuan - this is a question for the finance ministry."