Russia c.bank may consider publishing key rate forecast

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is considering publishing its own key rate forecast in future, but no final decision has been made, the bank’s monetary policy chief, Alexei Zabotkin, said on Monday.

The central bank trimmed the key rate to 7.50% on Friday, lowering the cost of lending for the first time since March 2018 and promising to deliver one or two more cuts later this year.

Zabotkin also said that economic growth in Russia is likely to pick up in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Tom Balmforth)