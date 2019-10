MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank should discuss keeping its key rate unchanged when it meets next week, but there are more reasons to cut the rate in the near future, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva.

