MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank can lower its key rate more decisively, versus a moderate pace of cuts in recent months, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in a televised interview.

“We see that our key rate not only can be reduced, but we can act more decisively,” Nabiullina said in the interview with CNBC aired on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)