Russian c.bank sees room for key rate cut in next few quarters

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The current balance of risks in Russia’s economy suggests there is room for lowering the key rate in the next few quarters, the Russian central bank said in a note on Thursday.

The strengthening of the rouble continues to contribute to inflation slowdown, the central bank said, adding consumer price growth was expected to speed up to 4 percent after the impact of one-off factors subsides. (reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Maria Kiselyova)