MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees some room to further cut its key rate, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Monday.

“...in principle, we currently see certain room for a further reduction, but we have to follow the situation very closely, to watch for the effects of measures that have already been put in place...” Yudayeva told lawmakers. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)