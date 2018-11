LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank regards its September key rate hike as a one-off move and sees no immediate need for policy tightening, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank’s research department, said on Thursday.

"At the moment we're just right in terms of our policy rates," he told a conference in London.