MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday there was room to ease monetary policy further.

Nabiullina told parliament that the central bank now considered policy neutral after a long period in which it was kept moderately tight to curb inflation.

“But we see there is still a certain potential for easing. Rates will keep going down,” she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)