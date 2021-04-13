Russian central bank says it is considering raising rates further

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia is considering raising interest rates further, having hiked the key rate to 4.5% in March, the central bank’s head of monetary policy, Kirill Tremasov, said in a video posted by the Bank of Russia on Tuesday.

Tremasov said in an interview with Reuters released earlier this month that the central bank would consider holding or raising interest rates at its April 23 board meeting as inflation is seen hovering above the 4% target throughout 2021. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Jon Boyle)