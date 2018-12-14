UPDATE 1-Russia c.bank raises rates, plans to resume FX buying

(Adds detail, c.bank statement, market reaction)

By Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 7.75 percent on Friday, responding to rising inflation and pressure on the rouble that is set to grow after the bank announced it would resume purchases of foreign currency for state reserves.

In a Reuters poll, the majority of experts had said they expected the central bank to keep the rate unchanged this week, though a significant majority forecast an increase.

“The decision taken is proactive in nature and is aimed at limiting inflation risks that remain elevated, especially over the short-term horizon,” the central bank said.

The rate increase was the second so far this year, after a slump in the rouble obliged the central bank to reverse a monetary easing cycle in September and raise rates for the first time since 2014.

The central bank said inflation, its main remit, was accelerating faster than expected. The bank said inflation could exceed its 4 percent target already this year, driven by the rouble weakening and a planned increase in value-added tax from 2019.

Financial market conditions, however, have stabilised recently to allow for the resumption of regular foreign currency purchases from Jan. 15, the bank said.

It was returning to the market for the first time since August when it had to halt FX buying to ease pressure on the falling rouble.

The central bank said on Friday a decision on “purchases that were postponed in 2018 will be taken after regular purchases resume.”

The rouble pared losses, moving to 66.39 versus the dollar from levels of 66.44 seen shortly before the central bank’s decision.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina is scheduled to give a media briefing at 1200 GMT.

Looking forward, the central bank indicated more rate hikes could be in the pipeline. The central bank said inflation was likely to peak in the first half of next year and slow to 5.0-5.5 percent by the end of 2019.

“The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of further increases in the key rate, taking into account inflation and economic dynamics against the forecast, as well as risks posed by external conditions and the reaction of financial markets,” the statement said.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8.