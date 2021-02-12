Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russian c.bank says looking into Reddit-fuelled trading, restrictions important

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, asked about the recent frenzy of Reddit-fuelled retail trading, said the bank was looking into it and highlighted that restrictions for non-qualified or non-professional retail investors were important.

The U.S. retail stock trading phenomenon driven by the WallStreetBets Reddit forum is now fuelling a copycat trading boom in Europe, banks and brokerages have said.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

