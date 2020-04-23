Russian banking sector liquidity levels 'sufficient' - central bank

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank on Thursday said it would offer 500 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) at an overnight repo auction on Friday, adding that current liquidity levels in the banking sector were sufficient to support the financial system.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank said Russian banks had made a net profit of around 190 billion roubles in March, 34% higher than the average monthly net profit for banks in 2019.