Russian c.bank to offer 500 bln roubles in repo auction on April 30

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it would offer 500 billion roubles ($6.75 billion) at a repo auction on Thursday in a fine-tuning measure aimed at increasing the capacity of credit institutions to manage their liquidity.

The current level of liquidity in the banking sector is sufficient for Russia’s financial system to function sustainably, it said.

The central bank said it will offer the money on April 30, setting the reverse transaction date for May 6. ($1 = 74.1120 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Catherine Evans)