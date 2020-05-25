Financials
May 25, 2020 / 8:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian cenbank cancels one-month repo auction after receiving no bids

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Russia central bank said on Monday it had cancelled a one-month repo auction designed to inject up to 500 billion roubles ($6.99 billion) into the banking system as it received no bids.

The one-month repo auction was in focus after the central bank said in early May it would offer liquidity to banks at long-term repo auctions for the first time since early 2014 as part of fine-tuning measures to support financial stability amid the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 71.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

