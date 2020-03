MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it will offer 500 billion roubles ($6.28 billion) at a repo auction on Tuesday in a fine-tuning measure aimed at keeping money market rates close to its key interest rate of 6%.

The central bank said it will offer the money on March 31, setting the reverse transaction date for April 6. ($1 = 79.5700 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)