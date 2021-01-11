Russian central bank sells 10.3 bln roubles at one-year repo auction

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Monday said it sold 10.3 billion roubles ($138 million) at a one-year repo auction.

The bank had said it would offer up to 100 billion roubles at the one-year repo auction and up to 1.5 trillion roubles at a one-month repo auction on the same date.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks’ capacity to manage their liquidity. Liquidity became more affordable after the central bank slashed its key interest rate to a record low of 4.25% last year. ($1 = 74.4300 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow)