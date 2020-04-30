Russian central bank to offer 1 trln rbls in repo auction on May 6

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it would offer 1 trillion roubles at a repo auction on May 6 in a fine-tuning measure aimed at increasing the capacity of credit institutions to manage their liquidity.

The current level of liquidity in the banking sector is sufficient for Russia’s financial system to function sustainably, it said.

The central bank said it will offer the money on May 6, setting the reverse transaction date for May 12. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)