MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will not change its outlook on the gold and forex reserves growth after it starts buying gold on the Moscow Exchange, the bank’s head of monetary policy said on Thursday.

The central bank’s purchases of gold on the Moscow Exchange, due from November, will partially substitute its purchases of the precious metal on the OTC market, Igor Dmitriev said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)