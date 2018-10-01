Russia cuts dollar, euro share in reserves, lifts weight of gold

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank decreased the share of dollars and euros in its international reserves in the year to March 2018, while lifting the share of gold in the reserves, the bank’s data showed on Monday.

The share of U.S. dollars in Russia’s state reserves declined to 43.7 percent as of end-March 2018 from 45.3 percent a year earlier, the central bank.

The share of euros in the reserves declined to 22.2 percent as of end-March 2018 from 25.7 percent a year before, while the share of gold rose to 17.2 percent from 16.4 percent, according to the central bank that usually reports the composition of its reserves with a six-month delay. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)