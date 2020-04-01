Russia trims share of yuan, euro in FX reserves in Q3

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank slightly cut the share of Chinese yuans and euros in its international reserves in the third quarter of 2019, it said on Wednesday.

Russia had 24.1% of its foreign currency assets in dollars as of Sept. 30, 2019, compared with 24.2% as of late June 2019.

The share of yuans slipped to 12.5% as of late September from 13.2% in late June, central bank data showed. The share of euros in the reserves declined to 30.3% from 30.6%.

Russia discloses the structure of its foreign currency reserves with a six-month lag. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)