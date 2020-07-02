Russia ups dollar, euro share in FX reserves, cuts back on yuan in Q4

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank slightly cut the share of Chinese yuan and increased the shares of U.S. dollars and euros in its international reserves in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said on Thursday.

Russia had 24.5% of its foreign currency assets in dollars as of Dec. 31, 2019, up from 24.1% as of late September 2019.

The share of yuan slipped to 12.3% as of late December from 12.5% in late September, central bank data showed, with the share of euros rising to 30.8% from 30.3%.

Russia discloses the structure of its foreign currency reserves with a six-month lag.