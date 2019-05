MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian central bank’s first deputy governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Monday that the central bank changed the structure of state reserves over the past year in line with how it sees risks that Russia faces.

Yudayeva said that for this reason the central bank substantially lowered the share of U.S. dollar in Russian reserves. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)