Russian c.bank says may consider FX purchases to top up reserves
September 15, 2017 / 7:28 PM / a month ago

Russian c.bank says may consider FX purchases to top up reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it may consider buying foreign currency to restore its international reserves up to the level of $500 billion.

“The Bank of Russia will carry out this operation in such a manner so as not to have a significant impact on the internal financial market,” the regulator said in a report on its monetary policy between 2017 and 2020.

The central bank scrapped currency interventions in 2015 after an attempt to replenish its depleted reserves sent the rouble tumbling to new lows. (Reporting by Lena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

