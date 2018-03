MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s gold and foreign exchange reserves may reach $500 billion, even without forex interventions, Elvira Nabiullina, the bank’s governor, told reporters on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that protectionism carried risks for global trade and the economy, but for Russia the impact was limited. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)