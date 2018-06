MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank takes into account all risks, including geopolitical ones, while managing its gold and foreign exchange reserves, its governor Elvira Nabiullina told the state Duma on Tuesday.

“We have increased the share of gold last year, we are diversifying the forex part (as well),” Nabiullina said in a response to a question. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Catherine Evans)