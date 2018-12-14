Russia's central bank lowers 2019 reserves growth forecast

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday that it had lowered its forecast for Russia’s international reserves growth in 2019 to $52 billion from $70 billion expected earlier.

The central bank said in a report on monetary policy that it would continue building up the country’s reserves in 2019-2021 in line with fiscal rules.

The international reserves held by the central bank stood at $463.6 billion as of Dec. 7. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Tom Balmforth)