MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank made net losses of 435.3 billion roubles ($6.92 billion) in 2017 compared with profit of 43.7 billion roubles in 2016, the RIA news agency reported, citing data from the regulator’s annual report. ($1 = 62.9039 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Editing by Andrew Heavens)