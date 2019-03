MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia may accelerate to up to 5.5 percent in March and April before slowing down, but the majority of financial experts do not foresee more interest rate hikes by the central bank, the central bank’s analysts said on Friday.

In February, annual inflation reached 5.2 percent, staying above the central bank’s 4.0 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)