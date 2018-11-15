Russia c.bank sees volatility risks in oil prices, capital flows

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fluctuations in oil prices and capital flows could make markets more volatile but the Russian central bank is in position to tame risks to financial stability, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina, speaking at a financial conference in Kazakhstan, said Russia has used tools to address risks to financial stability more than once.

“We are confident that we will be able to curb risks to financial stability promptly during conditions of a sharp escalation of external risks,” Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)