FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 23, 2018 / 12:26 PM / a day ago

Russian central bank sees greater risks from global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, Russia’s central bank governor, said on Friday that risks related to global markets had increased.

Speaking at a news conference, she cited rising levels of protectionism globally, and the normalisation of monetary policy in the United States and the eurozone which, she said, could happen more quickly than previously thought.

Nabiullina said that emerging markets may see less interest in their assets from investors. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.