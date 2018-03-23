Russian central bank sees greater risks from global markets

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, Russia’s central bank governor, said on Friday that risks related to global markets had increased.

Speaking at a news conference, she cited rising levels of protectionism globally, and the normalisation of monetary policy in the United States and the eurozone which, she said, could happen more quickly than previously thought.

Nabiullina said that emerging markets may see less interest in their assets from investors. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Andrew Osborn)