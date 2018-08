MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank did not purchase foreign currency for state reserves on Aug. 9 for the first time since April 16, central bank data showed on Monday.

The rouble dropped sharply to multi-month lows last week on fears of a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russia. The currency weakened further on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Catherine Evans)