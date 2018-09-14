Russian c.bank is ready to support banks in event of new sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank understands the possible consequences of potential new U.S. sanctions against Russia and it is ready to support Russian banks if needed in the future, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

Nabiullina said the central bank's monetary policy was creating the conditions for long-term capital in Russia and that some easing of banking sector regulation was possible.