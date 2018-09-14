FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 14, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian c.bank is ready to support banks in event of new sanctions

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank understands the possible consequences of potential new U.S. sanctions against Russia and it is ready to support Russian banks if needed in the future, Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

Nabiullina said the central bank’s monetary policy was creating the conditions for long-term capital in Russia and that some easing of banking sector regulation was possible. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.