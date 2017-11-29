Russian c.bank: new sanctions not factored in base scenario

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank does not take into account in its base scenario possible U.S. sanctions that could limit foreign investors’ ability to buy Russia state debt, the bank’s monetary policy chief said on Wednesday.

When asked if the central bank envisages a possible increase in bonds’ yields in case of new sanctions, Igor Dmitriev said the central bank had no plans to factor the new sanctions in.

Dmitriev also said the central bank was in the process of revising its forecasts for capital outflows. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)