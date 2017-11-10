Russian central bank assessing potential effect of new sanctions

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it was conducting various stress tests to assess the impact of any new financial sanctions other countries might impose on Moscow.

The bank said in a statement it wanted to understand how well the financial sector would be able to adapt.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and after an uprising by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine broke out that same year.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of interfering in last year’s U.S. presidential election, something Moscow flatly denies, spurring calls in the United States for tighter sanctions on Russia.