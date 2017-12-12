FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian central bank considering buying VTB's skyscraper in Moscow City -sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla's big rigs get biggest public order from PepsiCo
Business
Tesla's big rigs get biggest public order from PepsiCo
Scant oversight on building adds to hurricane costs
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Scant oversight on building adds to hurricane costs
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
Breakingviews
Popping gun bubble to bring financial casualties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian central bank considering buying VTB's skyscraper in Moscow City -sources

Elena Fabrichnaya, Tatiana Voronova, Olga Sichkar

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is considering buying Eurasia Tower, a skyscraper owned by state bank VTB in the Moscow City business district, as it looks for office space in the area, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A source close to VTB told Reuters on Tuesday that the central bank was in talks to buy the whole of the 72-storey Eurasia Tower.

However, a real estate market source said the central bank was considering either buying Eurasia Tower or acquiring one of two other buildings in the Moscow City area, Neva Towers or the second tower of Imperia Tower, which are under construction.

“We did not say that we’re definitely moving to the Moscow City. We are considering options,” another source, close to the central bank, said.

The 309-metre tall Eurasia Tower has a total floor area of around 200,000 square metres (2 million square feet).

The central bank and VTB, whose headquarters are in the Moscow City, declined to comment.

Last month, Russian real estate company Hals Development , also owned by VTB, signed a deal worth about $429 million to sell office space in the Moscow City for the use of government officials.

Three Russian ministries - economy, industry and trade and communications - are all expected to move to Moscow City next year, according to a government decree issued in September. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Tatiana Voronova and Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.