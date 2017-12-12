Russian central bank considering buying VTB's skyscraper in Moscow City -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is considering buying Eurasia Tower, a skyscraper owned by state bank VTB in the Moscow City business district, as it looks for office space in the area, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A source close to VTB told Reuters on Tuesday that the central bank was in talks to buy the whole of the 72-storey Eurasia Tower.

However, a real estate market source said the central bank was considering either buying Eurasia Tower or acquiring one of two other buildings in the Moscow City area, Neva Towers or the second tower of Imperia Tower, which are under construction.

“We did not say that we’re definitely moving to the Moscow City. We are considering options,” another source, close to the central bank, said.

The 309-metre tall Eurasia Tower has a total floor area of around 200,000 square metres (2 million square feet).

The central bank and VTB, whose headquarters are in the Moscow City, declined to comment.

Last month, Russian real estate company Hals Development , also owned by VTB, signed a deal worth about $429 million to sell office space in the Moscow City for the use of government officials.

Three Russian ministries - economy, industry and trade and communications - are all expected to move to Moscow City next year, according to a government decree issued in September. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Tatiana Voronova and Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)