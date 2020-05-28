Russia registers record low amount of suspicious money transfers abroad -c.bank

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank registered a record low amount of suspicious money transfers out of the country from domestic banks last year, a central bank official said on Thursday.

Speaking in Russia’s lower house of parliament, Dmitry Skobelkin, deputy governor of the Bank of Russia, said that suspicious money transfers to foreign destinations stood at a record low 63.5 billion roubles ($895 million) last year.

Central bank data also showed that the number of suspicious cash-out transactions last year fell nearly two-fold to 95 billion roubles in comparison to 2018. ($1 = 70.9297 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova)