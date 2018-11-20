Russia's c.bank says it has tools to curb market volatility

Bonds News
MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has tools to curb market volatility if needed, including foreign exchange instruments and measures involving repo and regulatory easing, the bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

She said the central bank would not resume foreign exchange purchases before January and added that it would evaluate the market in December to decide when and how to resume forex purchases. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)

