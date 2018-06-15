FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Russia c.bank governor says World Cup to support economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian central bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the Soccer World Cup, which the country is hosting, will support economic growth while its impact on domestic inflation will be minimal.

Nabiullina also told a media briefing she could not rule out an increase in external risks and considered the likelihood of a trade wars to have risen.

The World Cup began on Thursday and runs to mid-July.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Jack Stubbs Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet

