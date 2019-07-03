Russia's central bank says early crop may hasten inflation decline

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Inflation in Russia may decline faster than expected due to an early vegetable and fruit crop, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said on Wednesday.

Inflationary expectations had stabilised at elevated levels, she added.

Russian households’ inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose in June to 9.4% from 9.3% in May, staying above levels seen in the first half of 2018, the central bank said earlier in June.