a month ago
Russia c.bank saw signs of possible illicit withdrawals from Yugra
July 10, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a month ago

Russia c.bank saw signs of possible illicit withdrawals from Yugra

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has seen signs of possible illicit withdrawals of assets and forged accounts at Yugra bank in recent months, Vasily Pozdyshev, deputy central bank governor, told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the central bank imposed temporary administration on the mid-sized lender Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims, saying the bank's financial position was not stable.

Of the more than 180 billion roubles ($2.98 billion) in deposits at Yugra, some 170 billion roubles worth are insured by the state, Pozdyshev said.

$1 = 60.4919 roubles Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely

