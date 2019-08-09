Foreign holdings of Russian Eurobonds rose in Q2

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors held 54.9% of outstanding Russian Eurobonds as of July 1, up from a revised level of 52.5% at April 1, the central bank’s quarterly data showed on Friday.

Russia sold $2.5 billion of Eurobonds maturing in 2029 and 2035 in June, before new U.S. sanctions, imposed this month prohibited U.S. banks from taking part in primary auctions of Russian sovereign Eurobonds.

The April total was revised up from 52.3% reported by the central bank three months ago. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)