Foreigners' share among Russia's OFZ bond holders to fall further, central bank says

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Foreign investors’ share of Russia’s OFZ bonds will decline further this year as non-residents have almost stopped buying treasury bonds at the finance ministry’s weekly auctions, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Tuesday.

Zabotkin also said it was important tht Russia avoided increasing its public debt burden above 20% of gross domestic product.

Zabotkin said the central bank was likely to start publishing a trajectory for its key interest rate in the first half of 2021. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jon Boyle)