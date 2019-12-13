HIGHLIGHTS-Quotes from Russian central bank chief's news conference

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are highlights from Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina’s news conference following the bank’s interest rate decision:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

“We took into account the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision and do not expect a change in the Fed rate next year. This is in our forecast.”

NEUTRAL KEY RATE

“As for our evaluation of the neutral rate level, we have not changed it. We are basing it on the previous estimate of the neutral rate range of 6-7% in nominal terms.”

“We only entered this zone of neutral monetary policy in the middle of the year and we need to gather data on all parameters to understand how far this neutral level and range of rates correspond to our goal of 4% inflation.”

“We do not currently have enough data to reevaluate this level. It is premature to talk about changing the estimate of the neutral corridor.”

CONSUMER LOANS

“For consumer loans we do not yet see the need to increase the risk coefficient. We see that the measures we have taken are having an effect.”

“Now consumer lending is slowing at the rate we expected. We will monitor these dynamics.”

RATE

“We said today that we will assess the suitability of further reduction to the key rate during the first half of the year.”

“We still see room for some reduction in the key rate, but in February, and at subsequent meetings, we will once again comprehensively assess the justification and timeliness of such a step, based on all the new data we will have by then.”

“Our signal does not imply an inevitable rate cut in February, or in the first half of the year.”

“Further rate cuts will become possible only if our analysis confirms that they are necessary to return inflation to the Bank of Russia’s 4% target.”

INFLATION

“In the first quarter of 2020, we see inflation below 3%. This is a temporary decrease. It is expected and will be linked to taking the impact of VAT out of the annual inflation calculation.”

“In the second half of the year, inflation will return to levels near 4%, facilitated by the policy of monetary easing implemented by the Bank of Russia this year.”

“The impact of monetary policy measures on the economy and inflation is gradual.” (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)